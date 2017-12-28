Clear skies, cooler temperatures across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - A weak surface front sits offshore early Thursday increasing the chance of a few sprinkles and widespread low clouds in the area.

A cool and damp northeast wind flow combined will lead to widespread clouds and a 20 percent to 30 percent chance for showers, especially for the northern and coastal areas. Expect cooler temps Thursday with max temperatures ranging from 65 to 70 degrees for northern counties, and the mid- to upper 70s further south.

Skies are expected to clear out Thursday evening leading to an enhanced chance of fog early Friday morning.

A stronger front will slide into the area by Sunday and Monday, increasing the chance of rain once again. Cooler air will settle in behind the front keeping highs in the low 60s for the start of 2018.

