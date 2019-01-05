Cloudy day ahead of short cool down in Central Florida on Saturday night

ORLANDO, Fla. - Saturday morning's clouds are expected to make way for mild temperatures later in the day.

News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said a cold front, which caused rain Friday, is predicted to move away from the area during the day. The clouds left behind will clear from the northwest to the southeast.

"If you're along the Brevard County coast or in the southern Osceola County area, you may see the clouds a little longer than everyone else," Cokinos said.

Saturday morning began in the upper 50s and low 60s, about 5 to 10 degrees cooler than Friday morning. By Saturday afternoon, temperatures are expected to stay in the mid- to upper 60s and low 70s.

"We'll be seeing a lot more sunny and not as breezy second half of the day," Cokinos said.

Not a bad day ahead! Clouds will thin out and the winds will gradually slow down too. Compared to the 80 degree days we've had we'll be about 14 degrees cooler later today. The average is 71 degrees for this time of year. #news6 #ClickOrlando pic.twitter.com/2SpYsvw7Ji — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) January 5, 2019

On the water, there is a small craft advisory in place for offshore waters until 1 p.m. As the west wind slows down, boating conditions will improve, but Cokinos said Sunday will be an overall better day for boating.

Overnight, the wind will shift more to a west to northwest breeze that will assist with a cool down. Lows will fall to the upper 40s over most areas, but in northern counties, temperatures will hit the low 40s.

Sunshine and mild temperatures in the low 70s will wrap up the first weekend of 2019.

