Cloudy skies, mild temps linger into Saturday night ahead of time change

ORLANDO, Fla. - After a chilly few days, Saturday's weather made for a mild day in the Orlando area.

"High clouds from the Gulf of Mexico moved into the area, creating an overcast sky, which is expected to linger into Saturday night," News 6 weather anchor Danny Treanor said.

A 30 percent chance of rain is also in the forecast overnight, especially in areas south of Orlando.

Mostly cloudy skies will keep temperatures mild Saturday night ahead of the big time change, with Ocala reaching 52 degrees, Kissimmee reaching 60 degrees and Palm Bay reaching 61 degrees.

"Remember to set your clocks ahead Saturday night as we spring forward for daylight saving time," Treanor said. "Keep in mind that it could still be dark out Sunday during your morning commute."

The chance of rain increases to 60 percent Sunday afternoon, with temperatures ranging from 76 degrees in Daytona Beach to 80 degrees in Melbourne and 81 degrees in Orlando.

Mild temperatures and overcast skies continue into Monday, but sunshine will return to the skies by Tuesday.

The rest of the week will bring temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

