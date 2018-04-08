Cloudy skies, rain chances linger into start of workweek

ORLANDO, Fla. - Sunday has been cloudy with a touch of rain, and more rain is headed toward the Orlando area in the coming days.

"The clouds will continue into Sunday night and will act as a blanket, keeping temperatures warm," News 6 weather anchor Danny Treanor said.

Temperatures will range from 62 degrees in Ocala, where there is a 50 percent chance of rain in the forecast, to 66 degrees in Orlando and Palm Bay, where the chance for rain is only 30 percent.

"Crank up the chance of rain on Monday and Tuesday," Treanor said.

Rain chances will increase to 70 percent over the next two days.

Temperatures will reach highs of 82 degrees in Daytona Beach, 86 degrees in Orlando and 89 degrees in Melbourne.

Sunshine will return to the forecast by Wednesday and will stick around through the weekend.

