Cloudy skies to start Mother's Day weekend; rain expected Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. - As Mother's Day approaches, Central Florida is staying damp.

News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos predicted Saturday morning temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s that are expected to rise to the 80s by the afternoon. Lows will stay around 70 degrees.

Overhead clouds are expected to thicken, but rain coverage is still a low 10 percent.

Another hot day with more clouds building in as the day goes on. Highs in the mid to upper 80s with a light east wind 5-10mph. Mainly dry today with rain coverage at 10%. #news6 #ClickOrlando #CentralFloridaWx #MothersDayWeekend pic.twitter.com/vABa6p1B8q — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) May 12, 2018

A moderate rip current risk is in place for all local beaches.

"Please swim safe and near a lifeguard," Cokinos said.

On Mother's Day on Sunday, the temperature will cool down a few degrees to the low 80s.

As the holiday goes on, the rain is expected to pick up. By Sunday afternoon, Cokinos said 70 percent of Central Florida will receive a shower or thunderstorm.

The rain may not be constant, according to Cokinos. She anticipates on-and-off showers starting over southern zones first before moving north.

