Cold front brings chilly start in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - The cold front has moved out of the Orlando area leaving temperatures a bit cooler to start on Wednesday.

Many Central Florida counties are starting off in the 40s and 50s. The kids will need at least a light jacket heading out to the bus stop, but we will warm nicely through the day.

With lots of sunshine mixed in with a few clouds will get up to 70 degrees on Wednesday afternoon. This is cooler than we’ve seen during the past few days. On Tuesday, the area warmed to 83 degrees that’s more than 10 degrees above the average of 71. The record high for Jan. 23 was 87 degrees set back in 1962.

Orlando saw .04 inches of rain Tuesday, putting our deficit at .40 inches since Jan. 1. The average high temperature for Wednesday's date in Orlando is 72 degrees. We will be very close to that through the afternoon on Wednesday.

Cooler air works its way in on Thursday morning as temperatures will start in the 40s in many areas and highs will only reach the middle and upper 60s.

Sun with a few clouds today! Warming to 70 rather than the 80s! pic.twitter.com/SiCbvMn5WO — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) January 24, 2018

Generally the coldest air behind a cold front comes the second day after it moves through. Expect a high of 70 on Friday highs in the mid 70s can be expected for both Saturday and Sunday.There are increased rain chances for Sunday especially for the afternoon. Expect a 60 percent coverage of showers and a couple of thunder showers after 1 p.m. on Sunday. Of course Sunday is the NFL Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium.

The cold front that brings in rain on Sunday will bring a cool down by Monday. Next week high temperatures will reach the upper 60s after warming into the mid-and upper 70s on Sunday.

