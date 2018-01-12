Scattered showers fall ahead of chilly weekend in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Scattered showers continue moving through parts of Central Florida Friday afternoon.

The radar at 4 p.m. shows a line of scattered showers moving to the northeast at 35-40 mph.

"These showers will continue to push through the areas east of Orlando through sunset," News 6 chief meteorologist Tom Sorrells said. "Look for gusty winds up to 40 mph and a few quick downpours."

The cold front will roll through the Orlando area late Saturday, bringing in colder air for the weekend.

Temperatures Saturday will reach a high of 65 degrees. A low of 40 degrees is forecast Saturday night into Sunday morning at Orlando International Airport.

"That will mean temps near freezing in Marion County," Sorrells said.

The low in Ocala Saturday into Sunday is forecast to reach 33 degrees. Outlying areas may

drop below 32 degrees.

The high Sunday will be 60 degrees and the low in Orlando Sunday night will be 44 degrees. The high temperature Monday will reach 62 degrees.

"Next Wednesday another cold front will move into Central Florida and drop out temps again," Sorrells said. "This front looks like it will also result in freeze warnings for some areas."

