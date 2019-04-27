Cold front brings tolerable temps to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - High pressure will continue to strengthen across Florida Saturday as a cold front moves farther to the east, according to News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos.

This means a lot of sunshine is on the way and no rain in the forecast.

"Humidity will continue to drop as we head into Saturday afternoon." Cokinos said. "The low to mid-80s will be more tolerable than it has been."

Highs will range from 81 at the coast to 86 inland. The north wind will shift to an east to northeast wind later Saturday.

Winds will remain light 5-10 mph. There are no advisories for boaters with seas between 3-4 feet and a moderate chop along the intracoastal. Cokinos said.

Beachgoers, as always, need to use caution when entering the water. The rip current risk remains moderate to high.

It will be stronger around tide times. The UV index will be very high so don't forget to protect your skin.

Expect clear skies Saturday night with lows back in the low 60s. Sunday will bring another gorgeous afternoon with continued lower humidity. Cokinos said.

It will be a little warmer in the upper 80s. Rain returns by midweek.

