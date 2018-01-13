Cold front brrrings chilly temps back to Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - A slow-moving cold front passing through the Orlando area brought some chill Saturday, but allowed clouds to block the sun.

"That will change overnight as skies clear and sunshine will dominate on Sunday," News 6 weather anchor Danny Treanor said. "However, the chill hangs around for a while."

Clearing skies overnight will allow temperatures to drop to 32 degrees in Ocala, 37 degrees in Palm Coast and 40 degrees in Orlando and Melbourne.

"No frost. And plants should be OK," Treanor said. "Pets need to come indoors."

Sunday will feel sunny, breezy and chilly. Winds could be gusting up to 20 mph, making it feel colder than the predicted high temperatures.

Highs Sunday will range from 61 degrees in Orlando and Palm Bay to 57 degrees in Daytona Beach.

It will be cold again Sunday night, but slightly warmer than Saturday night.

Sunshine will consume Monday, with temperatures in the 60s and less wind.

"Don't put your coats in storage just yet," Treanor said.

Another cold blast arrives Wednesday. Not a lot of rain is expected, but by Wednesday night, temperatures will drop to the 20s in Marion County and 30s everywhere else.

