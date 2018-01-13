Cold front gives way to chilly weekend in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Clouds will break and cold weather will move into the Orlando area Saturday and stay through the weekend.

"The clouds overhead early in the day will break apart and allow for more sunshine as the day goes on," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said.

High temperatures will range from the low to mid-50s over northern counties to the mid-60s elsewhere.

"Boating isn't the best today," Cokinos said. "Small craft should use caution. Boating will become more hazardous as the weekend goes on."

The cold air will continue to move in throughout the day Saturday. Overnight skies will be clear, allowing temperatures to drop.

"Get ready to bundle up," Cokinos said.

Lows overnight will be in the mid- to low 30s over northern counties and near 40 degrees elsewhere. Temperatures along the coast will stay in the mid-40s.

