Cold front moves through Central Florida on Christmas Eve

ORLANDO, Fla. - A strong ridge of high pressure centered over the area will maintain control across Central Florida through the weekend.

Light east to southeast flow will become variable with mostly clear skies. Conditions will become favorable once again for areas of widespread dense fog inland and low clouds after midnight, persisting until a few hours after sunrise Saturday.

Daytime highs will max out near 80 degrees both Saturday and Sunday.

The area is awaiting the approach of a strong cold front to move through by late Christmas Eve. It should be by northern Florida on Sunday evening before moving through east central Florida overnight Sunday.

Overall moisture associated with this front is pretty narrow, with only a slight shower chance expected.

The window of opportunity for showers looks to be during the overnight into Monday for areas from the Cape to Kissimmee northward and late morning through afternoon southward.

Winds will turn more north as high pressure builds in to our north during the day, increasing wind speeds. Temperatures will be quite a bit cooler on Monday than they will be on Sunday, with highs ranging from the upper 60s across the northern half to the mid-70s farther south.



