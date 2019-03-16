Cold front, rain moving in ahead of St. Patrick's Day

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida started the weekend with mild temperatures and was mainly dry but all that will change as a cold front continues to move into the area.



The front will weaken a little more as it sags south, eventually stalling out just to our south. This will keep an unsettled weather pattern around for the weekend.



For Saturday, a few showers here and there are possible, but most areas will just see thicker clouds overhead.



Highs Saturday afternoon will be a little cooler courtesy of the clouds and the north wind that will settle in behind the front.



We're expecting the low to mid-70s along the coast. Interior cities will be in the upper 70s.

Saturday night, the wind will pick up and gust around 20 mph.



Low temperatures will reach the mid to upper 50s and low 60s with a stray shower around.



For St. Patrick's Day plan on carrying your jackets and rain gear. Sunday is going to be rather cloudy with a little more coverage of rain.



Northern counties will have rain coverage of 50-60 percent. From Orlando and areas south expect 30-40 percent rain coverage.

Upper 70s are right where we should be for this time of year. Winds will pick up throughout the day out of the north to northwest. Isolated showers are possible. Tomorrow it will be even cooler with a little more rain around. #news6 #ClickOrlando pic.twitter.com/xY5F9VPyWU — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) March 16, 2019



Add to that the gusty north wind and the mid to upper 60s will feel a lot cooler than it has been the past few days.

On the water, boating conditions will be iffy Saturday and deteriorate to hazardous conditions by Sunday and Monday.

