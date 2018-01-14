Cold pattern continues in Orlando after frigid start to Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. - The cold air is settling in Sunday morning, beginning the day with temperatures mainly in the 30s and 40s.

Marion County dropped to the upper 20s. The freeze warning for Marion County will last through 9 a.m.

"This afternoon will have a decent amount of sunshine, but it will still be chilly with highs staying in the upper 50s and low 60s," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said.

The north wind will pick up throughout the day, especially along the coast where winds could gust up to around 20 mph.

Hazardous boating conditions will continue into early next week. Seas will build around 5-7 feet Sunday and another couple feet overnight. Small craft advisories remain in place through early Tuesday.

"Tonight, there will be clear to partly cloudy skies, with lows in the upper 30s and low to mid-40s," Cokinos said.

Temperatures will warm up a bit Monday as sunshine moves into the Orlando area, but another cold blast arrives Wednesday. Temperatures will drop back to the 20s and 30s.

