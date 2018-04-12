Comfortable spring day on tap in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - A lovely day will follow a crisp morning Thursday in the Orlando area.

"Now that a front has cleared Central Florida, high pressure is building in leading to a chilly start," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Most of the region started in the 50s. Northern zones, including Marion County, hit the 40s."

The region will quickly warm, however.

"Expect lots of sunshine as the high pressure is not allowing many clouds to develop," Bridges said. "Of course, without many clouds, we will not have any rain."

Expect highs near 80, two degrees below the average high on this date..

Temperatures will climb to 86 on Friday and the upper 80s on Saturday.

Sunday’s high will be 84, but rain returns.

"Any outdoor plans that you may have Sunday could be a washout," Bridges said. "Another cool-down follows the rain."

The yearly rain deficit in Orlando stands at 4.41 inches.

