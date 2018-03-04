Cool air sticks around overnight

ORLANDO, Fla. - Another cool evening is on tap for Central Florida, but we might reach 80 by Tuesday.

Clear skies, seasonal temperatures and a bit of a breeze told the story of Sunday, and Monday looks very similar.

Clear skies Sunday night will allow temperatures to drop quickly, resulting in overnight lows that range from 50 in Orlando to 40 in Ocala and 47 in Palm Bay.

Additionally, a high surf advisory and a coastal flood watch are in effect through Wednesday.

Boaters are under a small craft advisory for seas running 9 to 12 feet.

All advisories will remain in effect Monday, which will also be sunny and mild, with temperatures ranging from 75 in Orlando to 71 in Daytona Beach and 73 in Melbourne.

Then we're back to 80 on Tuesday, along with a 60 percent chance of rain Tuesday night, followed by another cool blast of air that will keep temperatures below normal for the remainder of the week.

Next weekend is the Daylight Savings Time change, when we will spring forward Saturday night.

