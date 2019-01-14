Cool temps, dry air kick off work week in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Now that a brand new front has moved through Central Florida, cooler temperatures and drier air can be expected to start the week.

Most of Central Florida is in the 50s Monday morning.

"Along the coast of Brevard County, temperatures are a bit warmer, in the lower and mid-60s, mainly because of the breeze off those warmer ocean temperatures," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Water temperatures are also in the 60s. That’s why along the coast it’s a little warmer than inland areas."

There will be a few lingering clouds for the first part of the day on Monday. By the afternoon, expect plenty of sunshine. Dry air will continue to build in and leave rain chances at 20 percent all week.

Central Florida will begin to see a new front approach with increasing moisture by the end of next weekend, according to Bridges. By Sunday, expect an increase in rain chances.

"The big story from this front that were seeing on this Monday is the cooler air building in with a north-northwest breeze," Bridges said, "The breeze will be light for only 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon but it will bring more dry air and more sunshine later in the afternoon hours."

The average high for Orlando is 71 degrees. Expect a high of 73 on Monday and highs only in the mid-60s for Tuesday and Wednesday, with morning lows in the 40s and 50s.

Temperatures will rebound by Thursday and Friday into the low and mid-70s. By Saturday, expect highs near 80 once again and morning lows in the mid- and upper 50s.

Because of the increase in rain chances on Sunday, expect a high in the low 70s.

