Cooldown brings below-average temperatures to Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - High temperatures in Central Florida won't reach the 70s on Thursday as a cooldown hits the region for the next couple of days.

"The center of a cold ridge of high pressure will continue to build in across the region," News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said. "This will produce a northwest wind flow, ushering in cool and dry air."

Highs in the mid- to upper 60s will be about 5-10 degrees below normal.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

"No frost is anticipated due to the breeze and dry air in place," Campos said.

Friday's high in Orlando will reach 69.

Temperatures increase to near normal on Saturday, with a slight chance of rain.

"Another batch of rain will develop over the Gulf of Mexico by Sunday, bringing rain chances back into the forecast," Campos said. "Rain chances will increase to 50 percent with added clouds.

Highs will return to the 80s as the rain moves.

"Don't forget to move your clock ahead one hour before going to bed Saturday night. Daylight Saving Time officially begins early Sunday," Campos said.

