Cooldown brings relief to Orlando area after weeks of hot temps

ORLANDO, Fla. - After a mostly hot week and the warmest February on record for Orlando, residents woke up Saturday morning to some cooler conditions.

Northern portions of Central Florida felt temperatures in the mid-40s, while other counties were slightly warmer, with temperatures in the mid-50s.

Saturday will be breezy as winds gain some speed.

"Winds will pick up as the day goes on," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said. "We will have a north wind between 5 and 15 mph, gusting a bit stronger at times."

The winds will cause coastal waters to become hazardous throughout the weekend. A small craft advisory will go into effect at 10 a.m. and last through Sunday evening.

There will also be a high risk for strong rip currents at Orlando-area beaches.

Rip currents are channels of fast-moving water that can pull swimmers away from the shore.

Volusia County officials offered the following rip current tips:

If you are caught in a rip current, remain calm and do not fight the current. Swim parallel to the shore until you are out of the current and then swim to the shore.

If you are unable to swim out of the current, calmly float or tread water. If you are unable to reach shore, draw attention to yourself by waving or yelling for help.

You can monitor rip current alerts on ClickOrlando.com's severe weather alerts.

"Temperatures will reach a high Saturday of 73 degrees, with skies filled with plenty of sunshine," Cokinos said.

Skies will stay clear throughout Saturday night, allowing temperatures to dip to lows in the mid- to low 40s.

