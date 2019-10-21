Cooldown coming to Central Florida, but more rain expected first

ORLANDO, Fla. - Big weather changes are on the way to Central Florida thanks to a new front.

"The front will move in by Wednesday, bringing comfortable conditions Wednesday afternoon and virtually no rain," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Before the front, however, expect rain chances to increase."

There's a 60% chance of rain Monday in Orlando, with a high of 88. The average high on this date is 84. The record high is 93, set in 2006.

Rain chances dip to 30% Tuesday, with a high near 90.

"By Wednesday, the high temperature will be in the low 80s," Bridges said.

With heavy rain from Nestor over the weekend, Orlando stands at a yearly rain deficit of 5.21 inches.

In Daytona Beach, however, there's a yearly rain surplus of10.31 inches.

Currently, there are no active systems in the tropics.

The next named storm will be called Olga.

Hurricane season runs through November.

Watch News 6 for more weather coverage.

