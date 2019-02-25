Cooldown drops temperatures to average highs in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - After several days of record or near-record heat, Central Florida will cool down to average highs Monday.

Orlando will reach 75 degrees, which is the average high on this date.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s.

"We are pinpointing a dry day after a front moved through Central Florida," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "This front will stall out in South Florida over the next couple days and act as a focal point for more rain."

Rain chances will be 40 percent Tuesday, with a high of 76.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s.

The chance of rain increases to 60 percent Wednesday, with highs near 80.

Highs will be in the low 80s from Thursday through Saturday.

Rain chances dip to 30 percent Thursday and will be 10 to 20 percent Friday and Saturday.

