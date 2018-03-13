Cooldown reaches Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida woke up Tuesday to another cold start.

Overnight lows dipped into the mid-40s in Orlando, with cooler temperatures north of the region.

"Much cooler air is building into Central Florida now that a front that brought us rain Monday has pushed well to our south," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "The big story will be the wind chill, as temperatures feel between 3-5 degrees cooler. In some spots, it feels almost 10 degrees cooler."

The high in Orlando is expected to reach 68. The average high on this date is 78. The record morning low for Tuesday is 36, set in 1983.

"Rain chances stay out of the forecast through the rest of the week," Bridges said.

Orlando received 0.03 inches of rain on Monday, putting the yearly rain deficit at 3.44 inches.

Expect high temperatures in the upper 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday and near 70 on Thursday.

Highs climb to near 80 on Friday and Saturday.

We've dropped to 36 degrees in Ocala! Bundle up! pic.twitter.com/0Kdlz0W7QP — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) March 13, 2018

Sunday will see slight rain chances of 20 percent and a high of 82 .

