Cooler air arrives behind Santa Claus

ORLANDO, Fla. - It was a warm Christmas Eve Sunday, but change is in the air, and so is Santa.

A cold front is scheduled to pass over the area Sunday night, along with some brief and very scattered showers.

Behind the showers will be some cooler, more seasonal air, arriving in time for Christmas Day.

First, the skies Sunday night will cloud up, and there is a 20 percent chance of showers in the area. Low temperatures will drop to 50 in Ocala, 59 in Orlando and 61 in Palm Bay.

Increasing winds should prevent any fog overnight.

Christmas Day will begin cloudy, with gradual clearing in the afternoon. Highs on Monday will range from 69 in Melbourne, 64 in Daytona Beach and 68 in Orlando.

A north-northeast breeze could include gusts up to 25 mph near the coast. Poor boating conditions will prevail.

Tuesday looks sunny, but by Wednesday and Thursday a chance of rain meanders back into the forecast.

Santa is expected in Central Florida sometime after 2 a.m. Monday.

Merry Christmas from the News 6 Weather Team! - Tom, Troy, Candace, Samara, and Danny

