Cooler air arrives in Central Florida on Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. - Wednesday was another warm day in Central Florida, but a temporary shot of cool air will arrive Thursday.

Before that, a very weak cool front will pass over the area, bringing a 20 percent chance of showers. Under mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will range from 62 in Orlando and Melbourne to 54 in Ocala.

It will be partly cloudy on Thursday, with temperatures ranging from 75 in Daytona to 79 in Orlando and Palm Bay.

By Friday, temperatures will be back in the mid-80s with rain in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday and maybe longer.

