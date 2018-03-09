Cooler air returns for evening hours; slightly warmer temps on the way

ORLANDO, Fla. - After a cool, breezy and sunshine-filled afternoon, cold air returns again Thursday night.

Clear skies Thursday night will allow for temperatures to drop to the mid-40s for most of the Orlando area. Northern counties can expect temperatures in the mid- to upper 30s.

The chill is more severe in some areas, including Marion County, where a frost advisory is in place from 3 a.m. until 9 a.m. Friday.

"The good news is the wind will relax and it will stay manageable tomorrow," according to News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos.

Plenty of sunshine is also expected Friday in time to wrap up the work week. Temperatures will reach highs in the upper 60s.

Temperatures are also expected to warm a bit.

[SIGN UP: Subscribe to ClickOrlando.com newsletters]

"As we roll into the weekend, it will be warmer, with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s," Cokinos said.

Rain returns to the forecast Saturday night and will pick up into Sunday.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.