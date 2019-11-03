Cooler, comfortable Sunday, warmer weather returns next week

ORLANDO, Fla.- - As advertised, the cooler weather has arrived. The humidity levels will stay down as temperatures struggle to reach 80 degrees. Behind the cold front, winds will remain breezy through the early evening. At times gusts could top 20mph.

With a northeast wind, a stray shower is possible along the coast. Elsewhere, dry weather is expected with a mix of sun and clouds.

Beach Update:

Continue to use caution if you enter the surf. The threat for dangerous rip currents will continue Sunday.

Tropical Update:

The tropical Atlantic is quiet as of Sunday morning. No development is expected over the next five days.

