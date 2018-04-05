Cooler temperatures bring pleasant spring day to Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - After several very warm days in the Orlando area, Central Floridians will have a pleasant spring day on Thursday.

"A cool front that sits over South Florida will usher in a nice day for us," News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said. "The breeze will turn northerly, with winds picking up between 10-15 mph. Winds gusts will be up to 20 mph."

Drier air will keep most areas mostly clear, with a few clouds lingering across the southern counties.

Highs in Orlando will be near 80. The average high on this date is 81.

Coastal cities will see highs in the upper 70s.

Overnight lows will be in the 50s and 60s across the region.

[SIGN UP: Subscribe to ClickOrlando.com newsletters]

"We will remain dry with a few more clouds on Friday, but temperatures will quickly rise into the mid-80s," Campos said.

"Our next weak front will approach the region by late Saturday and stall out by Sunday. With this weather feature, models are showing rain chances increasing to 30-50 percent by Sunday."

Saturday's high will be in the mid-80s. Sunday will top off at 79.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones]

[DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Watch News 6 for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.