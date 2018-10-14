Cooler temperatures to turn into normal Florida weather as Sunday goes on

ORLANDO, Fla. - While lower temperatures kicked off Sunday in Central Florida, the temporary relief from the heat isn't sticking around.

"It’s a beautiful start to Sunday with temperatures ranging from the low 60s to the low 80s," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said.

Humidity will remain low for the first half of the day, but Cokinos said that in the afternoon, stickiness will return to the air. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s along the coast to the low 90s inland with a mix of sun and clouds.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones]

[DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

A few showers will start around noon near the coast in Brevard County and then make their way inland. That rain will mainly impact our southern zones. Rain coverage is at 20 percent.

"If you’re headed out to the beach to beat the heat, it will be a beautiful day for that," Cokinos said. "Just keep in mind your rip current risk is moderate so you need to swim safe and your lifeguard."

[READ: Fun in the sun: These 10 tips will make your next beach trip smooth sailing]

There are no advisories on the water. The east wind will pick up from 5 to 15 mph.

The showers that do form will start to fade away by the evening. Overnight lows will be back to the mid-70s.

Tropical update:

Leslie is gone and there are no named storms in the Atlantic basin or in the Caribbean.

There is a tropical wave between Africa and the lesser Antilles that has a slight chance for development as it makes its way westward.

"Although chances for development are slim, it’ll be something that we will continue to watch over the next five days," Cokinos said.



Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.