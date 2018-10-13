Cooler weather offers humidity relief, great weather for weekend events

ORLANDO, Fla. - Could fall weather finally have arrived in Central Florida? Saturday morning felt more like it's starting out on a cool note for a change, but the lower temperatures won't last long.

A weak cool front passed through, bringing drier air and slightly cooler temperatures.

Saturday morning temperatures started in the mid to low 60s. Northern zones are a little cooler in the upper 50s, while southern zones are in the 70s.

Not a bad afternoon if you're headed out to theCome Out With Pride Festival today. Anything outdoors will be great because of the lower humidity. #News6 #ClickOrlando #PrideFestival #LakeEola pic.twitter.com/kuQVDb2IFT — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) October 13, 2018

Lower humidity will keep it rather comfortable today as we heat up to the upper 80s with mainly sunny skies.

Those headed to weekend outdoor events, including the Come Out With Pride festival in downtown Orlando, will appreciate the nice break from the heat.

"If you plan on spending the day at the coast there will be a moderate rip current risk, but otherwise not too shabby out there," said News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos.

Lows will fall to the upper 60s tonight under mainly clear skies. On Sunday, southern Central Florida areas will have a small chance of rain at 20 percent.

The upper 80s won't feel all that bad with lower humidity around today. Happy Saturday! #news6 #ClickOrlando pic.twitter.com/lefFeIWkUD — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) October 13, 2018

The cool weather was fleeting. Higher temperatures return to the upper 80s for the end of the weekend.

Tropical update: Hurricane Michael is gone. Remnants of Tropical Storm Nadine will continue to fade away. The only one left is Hurricane Leslie, currently a Category 1 hurricane moving toward Portugal. The storm should make landfall by the end of the weekend. For now, there is nothing else to monitor in the tropics.

