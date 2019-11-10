Coolest air of the season arrives, even colder next week

ORLANDO, Fla.- - The coolest air of the season has settled in across Central Florida, but with the help of sunshine, temperatures will rebound quickly.

Highs will climb back into the upper 70s and low 80s Sunday afternoon. Inland areas are dry Sunday, but with a wind off of the Atlantic, a few showers are possible along the coast.

Another cold front plows through Tuesday night, taking temperatures from the mid-80s Tuesday afternoon to the 40s and 50s Wednesday morning.

Beach Forecast:

The rip current threat remains elevated Sunday. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for areas offshore through the afternoon. It will remain breezy at the beaches.

Tropical Update:

The tropics remain quiet with no named storms and no development expected over the next five days.

