Coolest air of the season arrives Saturday night, Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla.- - The record heat to end October is long gone and cooler air has taken its place. A reinforcing shot of cool air pours in throughout Saturday afternoon and especially Saturday night.

With the cold front slicing the region in two Saturday afternoon, temperatures will vary greatly. Temperatures will be held to the 70s north of Orlando, but will make it into the 80s south. A few showers develop as the cooler air pushes in.

By Sunday morning, most wake up in the 50s and 60s. It will remain in the 70s along the coast. A few in Marion County could fall into the upper 40s.

Beach Forecast:

Highs will top out around 80 degrees. Use caution if heading into the water as the rip current threat is elevated. Make sure you are swimming near a lifeguard.

Tropical Update:

We have entered the last month of hurricane season. As of Saturday morning, there is nothing brewing in the Atlantic.

