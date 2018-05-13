Could Florida's wet season begin early?

ORLANDO, Fla. - A much wetter pattern is expected for most of this week as an area of low pressure begins tracking northeast out of the Gulf of Mexico.

This will lead to higher coverage of showers across the area Sunday night and into Monday, with a potential for an isolated storm in the forecast.

Rain chances will remain between 70 to 80 percent through at least Thursday. Rainfall amounts around 1-2 inches will be expected across central Florida through Monday from the initial surge of moisture dragging in. Though some minor flooding could be possible, the National Weather Service is not issuing a flood watch at this time.

Rain-cooled air and clouds will be keeping temperatures quite consistent throughout the week. Clouds overnight will keep lows mild, in the low 70s, while highs remain below average in the mid- to low 80s.

Most of Florida will remain in a damp weather pattern as the area of low pressure begins to move out. A soggy southerly flow will keep a very tropical air mass in place. This, combined with a daily sea breeze development, will keep rain chance possibilities high through the weekend.

This soggy setup could be the system to start up Florida's rainy season a few weeks early. On average Orlando begins its wet season by late May.

The National Hurricane Center is also watching the low in the Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development. They are giving this area a 30 percent chance of formation through the next 48 hours. This serves as a good reminder that hurricane season is only 19 days away.

