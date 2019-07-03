Dangerous heat: 'Feels like' temperatures to hit 110 degrees

ORLANDO, Fla. - A heat advisory is in effect Wednesday for much of Central Florida with heat index values approaching 110 degrees.

The advisory is in effect for the entire region, except for a large part of Brevard County, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

"A large ridge of high pressure over the western Atlantic will generate a very light westerly flow across the state," News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said. "This setup will allow highs to soar several degrees above the average high of 91, reaching 94 to 97 degrees."

Later in the day, sea breezes will collide across inland counties, sparking a few showers and thunderstorms. Coverage sits at 40% west of I-95 and 30% along the immediate coastline.

The Fourth of July will be firecracker hot.

"We could experience the hottest 4th of July on record," Campos said. "Highs are expected to heat up to 97 degrees, which will be near the record of 98, set in 1936. A heat advisory could be reissued Thursday."

Rain coverage on Thursday sits at 40 to 50% for inland locations.

"A few showers and storms could linger until 8 p.m. for far western zones. The forecast for most of the fireworks by 9 p.m. should be clear," Campos said.

HEAT ADVISORY: In effect for most of Central Florida from 11am-7pm. Feels like temperatures will hover between 105-110° throughout the afternoon. Expect more of the same for your #4thofJuly @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/EPnPYaZbiu — Candace Campos (@CandaceNews6) July 3, 2019

