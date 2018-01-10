Daytona Beach sets rain record; more wet weather in forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. - Rain is in the Central Florida forecast through Friday.

"We will continue to pinpoint an area of low pressure spinning in the Gulf of Mexico," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "This will bring rain off and on through the day on Wednesday through Friday."

Wednesday's high will be 76 degrees in Orlando. The average high on this date is 71.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s.

Daytona Beach on Tuesday saw 1.42 inches of rain, topping the record of 0.91 inches, set in 1953.

Thursday and Friday will see highs near 80 in Orlando.

"A new front comes our way on Friday," Bridges said. "Behind the front, we will have a cool-down."

Expect morning lows in the 50s Saturday and in the 40s on Sunday, with afternoon highs in the mid-60s on Saturday and the upper 50s on Sunday.

"We will be dry all weekend through next Tuesday," Bridges said.

Expect a high of 62 with plenty of sunshine on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is Monday.

