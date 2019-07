ORLANDO, Fla - High temperatures will hang out around 90 degrees Sunday afternoon, but there is a decent shot for a cooling storm late Sunday afternoon.

There may be a stray shower by lunchtime, but the heavier downpours hold off until the latter stages of the afternoon. Any storm could contain frequent lightning and torrential downpours.

Most of the storms spread west in time for the fireworks displays Sunday night.

