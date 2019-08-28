Dorian takes an unlikely path toward Florida

ORLANDO, Fla- - Florida is no stranger to strong hurricanes, but they don't typically make landfall where Dorian is expected.

First and foremost, the projected path of Dorian can and will change through Labor Day weekend. What is being painted by the National Hurricane Center as of 5 p.m. Wednesday has never happened before; a major hurricane on the east coast of the News 6 viewing area. That would include the shores of Flagler, Volusia and Brevard counties.

Central Florida has been impacted by many hurricanes, but only four in recorded history have come ashore along the Flagler, Volusia and Brevard coast with the strongest being of Category 2 intensity. That happened twice, once in 1979 with Hurricane David and with the unnamed hurricane of 1880.

The current forecast from the NHC has a Category 3 storm making landfall anywhere from South Florida to the South Carolina/Georgia border. If Dorian's projected path comes into fruition, it would be the first time in history a storm of this magnitude came ashore in the News 6 viewing area. Stay tuned for future forecasts through Labor Day weekend.

