Drastic changes coming to Central Florida after near-record high

ORLANDO, Fla. - Big changes are on the way to Central Florida.

Orlando will reach a high near 86 degrees Tuesday, with a 10% chance of rain. The average high on this date is 79. The record high is 88, set in 2015.

A cold front will reach the region later in the night, bringing drastic changes.

"Behind the front, expect a high of only 69 on Wednesday, with slim rain chances," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Thursday's high will rebound to 78.

Another front moves in Friday, increasing rain chances to 60%. Morning lows will be in the 50s, with highs in the mid-70s.

"Expect a 30% coverage of rain Saturday and a 20% coverage Sunday and Monday, with highs in the mid- and upper 70s," Bridges said.

