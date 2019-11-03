Drier, cooler air moves in for Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla.- - The record heat to end October is long gone and cooler air has taken its place.

High pressure will continue to strengthen and move in behind a cold front that is currently not moving very fast just south of central Florida.

So, a few more showers are possible across our southern zones Saturday night.

Rain chances are going to dwindle from 20% to 10%.

Overnight lows will continue to fall through the 70s to the 60s.

If that doesn't sound cool enough, there's more. Eventually overnight lows will range from 50 degrees in Ocala to 60 in Daytona Beach. Orlando will be close to 63 degrees while Melbourne and Cocoa Beach will stay between 68 and 72 degrees Saturday night.

Clouds will continue to decrease as drier air continues to filter in overnight into Sunday morning.

Partly to mostly sunny skies will be around to start Sunday.

Models continue to hint at a few lingering showers over southern zones near the coast, but most areas will remain dry.

Humidity levels will drop and it will feel more comfortable compared to Saturday.

Highs will be around 79 in Orlando. Melbourne and Kissimmee will be right around 80 degrees with a few more clouds overhead. From Leesburg to Ocala, the highs drop to the mid to upper 70s. It will be breezy Sunday as the north to northeast winds pick up by 10-15 mph.

As we head into the workweek, rain chances return. They are minimal at 20%. Highs will stay in the mid-80s.

Along the coast Sunday, there will be a moderate chop on the water as the northeast wind maintains higher speeds around 15-20 mph. Seas will average 4 to 6 feet and it will be cooler in the mid to upper-70s.

With the cold front slicing the region in two Saturday afternoon, temperatures will vary greatly.

Temperatures will be held to the 70s north of Orlando, but will make it into the 80s south. A few showers develop as the cooler air pushes in.

By Sunday morning, most wake up to temperatures in the 50s and 60s. It will remain in the 70s along the coast. A few in Marion County could fall into the upper 40s.

Beach Forecast:

Highs will top out around 80 degrees. Use caution if heading into the water as the rip current threat is elevated. Make sure you are swimming near a lifeguard.

Tropical Update:



The tropics are quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next five days. There are 27 days left of the 2019 hurricane season.

