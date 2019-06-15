Dry air helps to lower chances of rain for Father's Day weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - Saturday will have some rain, but it won't be a washout, according to News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos.

The rain chances favor inland zones the most. Mainly west of I-4 this afternoon through the evening before clearing out. Nothing widespread, but isolated storms could bring pockets of heavy rain. #news6 #ClickOrlando pic.twitter.com/xhaZd6FrLs — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) June 15, 2019

Rain chances will be around 30% to 40% Saturday afternoon and chances for rain will be at 20% near the coast Saturday morning.

Drier air has moved in courtesy of a weak front. While that dry air in the upper levels of the atmosphere helps to suppress rain chances, there's still the sea breeze and lower level moisture that could give us a few showers, Cokinos said.

Highs Saturday will reach the low 90s under partly sunny skies for inland zones. The coast will stay a bit cooler, with temperatures in the mid-to-low 80s courtesy of the east wind.

Showers will begin Saturday afternoon near I-4 and impact areas mainly to the west through the evening. Overnight skies will remain fairly cloudy with mild temperatures in the low 70s.

For Father's Day, expect some showers near the coast for the first half of the day, mainly Brevard County.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will move inland by Sunday afternoon, Cokinos said.

Rain coverage remains on the lower end, so not everyone will see precipitation.

"Having a backup plan for outdoor celebrations in the afternoon is a good idea, just in case you get some of the rain action," Cokinos said.

High temps will be near 90 for dad Sunday with a 50% chance of rain.