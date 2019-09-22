Dry air, warm temps will greet first day of fall

The remainder of Sunday will be nice and comfortable, as temperatures fall through the 80s with tolerable humidity levels.

It's the last summer evening and it looks like most areas will be dry under partly cloudy skies. Overnight is expected to be much of the same, with breezy conditions and overnight lows eventually hitting the low 70s.

Northern areas will hit the upper 60s.

The first day of fall is Monday! It looks like it will be nice with humidity staying right about the same as the weekend. There will be mainly dry conditions with a decent amount of sunshine, which will allow temperatures to rebound back to the upper 80s.

The upcoming workweek will be warm in the upper 80s and low 90s. The chance for rain returns Friday into the weekend. It will be between 10% to 30%.

Tropical update

Tropical Storm Jerry is expected to maintain strength as it is forecast to pass just to the east of Bermuda by Tuesday night. After that it will stay over the open Atlantic.

Meanwh​​​​i​​​le, Tropical Storm Karen is bringing gusty winds and flooding rain to portions of the southern Windward Islands. Upper level shear may make it hard for the storm to strengthen, but it could still be a tropical storm as it approaches Puerto Rico by Tuesday afternoon.

We're also keeping an eye on an area of low pressure just off the African coast. The National Hurricane Center gives it a high chance for tropical development at 90% over the next few days. It's still far away, but something we will continue to monitor during the upcoming week.



