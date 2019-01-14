Dry and cool temps for the week ahead

ORLANDO, Fla. - While temperatures on Sunday were high, hitting 81 degrees (which is 10 degrees above normal), Monday will only hit 69 and Tuesday will hit 64 degrees.

For tonight, some light sprinkles could occur with the passing of the next cold front, but mostly it's about the wind shift and the colder air. The lows tonight will range from 48 degrees in Ocala to 56 degrees in Orlando and 55 degrees in Palm Bay. There is a possibility of fog, too.

It will be mostly sunny with dry and cool conditions for the next five days.

The temps will be in the mid- to upper 60s from Monday through Wednesday. The temperature will be slightly warmer on Thursday and Friday, with a chance of rain for the weekend.

