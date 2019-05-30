Dry, hot weather continues to roast Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Near-record heat will again blanket Central Florida on Thursday, the sixth consecutive day with 90-plus degree temperatures.

Orlando will reach a high of 97, with no chance of rain. The average high is 90. The record high is 100, set in 1945. The "feels like" temperature will be 100 to 105 degrees.

"Once again, high pressure is dominating the forecast," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "It expands over all of Florida and the southeastern U.S., acting as a brick wall and blocking storms from building."

Highs will be in the mid-90s through the weekend.

Rain chances increase to 20-30% Friday through Sunday.

We will be close to some records again today! pic.twitter.com/uEhYAfP81q — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) May 30, 2019

By the middle of next week, highs will be in the low 90s and rain chances ramp up to 40%.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones][DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Watch News 6 for more weather news.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.