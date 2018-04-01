Easter forecast: Few showers, above-average heat on tap for Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Residents in the Orlando area are waking up under cloudy skies this Easter Sunday, with temperatures in the mid- to upper 60s.

There is patchy fog that will linger through midmorning.

"Some of it could get a little thick, but visibilities are expected to be between 3 and 7 miles or better," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said.

Rain is also possible Sunday, but there won't be much of it. Rain coverage remains at 30 percent.

"You may run into some light drizzle this morning, but that will be limited through the first half of the day," Cokinos said.

Afternoon showers will arrive anytime after 2 p.m. and will be scattered, with a few spots getting some heavier rain at times.

Clouds will linger through the afternoon and temperatures will be warm, with most areas staying in the low 80s. Temperatures along Central Florida's coast will stay in the upper 70s.

There is a moderate rip current risk for area beaches.

Anyone heading to the beach for their holiday should keep the following rip current safety tips from Volusia County officials in mind:

If you are caught in a rip current, remain calm and do not fight the current. Swim parallel to the shore until you are out of the current and then swim to the shore.

If you are unable to swim out of the current, calmly float or tread water. If you are unable to reach shore, draw attention to yourself by waving or yelling for help.

You can monitor rip current alerts on ClickOrlando.com's severe weather alerts.

The rain will ease up Sunday night, but skies will stay cloudy.

Temperatures will be in the low 60s, with patchy fog settling in late and lingering through early Monday.

After the fog clears Monday, there will be lots of sunshine and above average temperatures in the mid-80s.

