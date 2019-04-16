Easter weekend forecast: Here's what to expect

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Sunshine State will live up to its name Tuesday.

"The high pressure in place will bring a late season cooldown in the early morning hours," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Clear skies allowed lows to fall into the 40s and 50s across Central Florida."

Orlando will warm, however, to 85 degrees, with no chance of rain. The average high on this date is 83.

Wednesday's forecast will be similar, although highs will be in the upper 80s.

We are in for a GREAT day! pic.twitter.com/XI31SMYL8m — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) April 16, 2019

Rain chances return to 30% Thursday, but highs will remain near 90.

The chance of rain increases to 70% on Good Friday. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday's high will be 76, with a slight chance of rain.

Easter Sunday should be beautiful, with a high of 82 and no chance of rain.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones][DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Watch News 6 for more weather news.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.