Egg-cellent temperatures for Easter Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. - After a cool start in the 40s and 50s the rest of the day will be gorgeous, according to News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos.

It will be a little warmer Sunday afternoon near 79 degrees for the Orlando metro area and up to 75 in Ocala.

Grab a light jacket for early Easter service this morning. It's chilly now, but we have an EGG-cellent forecast for the remainder of the day. Join us on News 6 for the details. We're live now. #News6 #ClickOrlando pic.twitter.com/Ig6YjMs066 — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) April 21, 2019

"Along the coast highs will range from 74-76 degrees." Cokinos said. "Sunday will be better to be at the beach or outdoors period."

It won't be as windy as Saturday. The west to northwest wind will stay between 5 and 10 mph. That's good news for beachgoers! The sand won't be all over the place.

"Keep in mind while enjoying our area beaches, to take precautions when taking a dip in the 75 degree water," Cokinos explains.

The rip current risk remains moderate to high and with larger crowds on the beach due to the holiday, taking extra steps such as swimming near a lifeguard tower is a step in the right direction.

Volusia County beaches tweeted Thursday last week they had rescued 139 people over a five-day period.

We have rescued 139 people from rip currents since Saturday! Always swim in front of a lifeguard! pic.twitter.com/hCJQaTCKUD — Volusia Beaches (@VolusiaBeach) April 18, 2019

That's a lot! Please know the conditions before entering the water. Even what looks like calm water can be deceiving.

"Boating Sunday will be pretty nice with a light chop along the intracoastal." Cokinos said. "Seas will average 2-3 feet."

Dining outdoors Sunday evening will be egg-cellent in the mid-70s.

Overnight Sunday the clear skies will allow for temperatures to dip to the low to mid-50s.

"The kids will need a light jacket as they head to the bus stop Monday morning," Cokinos said.

By Monday afternoon make sure they have short sleeves on as highs return to the low 80s.

We remain dry for much of the upcoming work week. The next cold front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms by Friday.

