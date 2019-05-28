Emergency contact information in Central Florida

Find important emergency contact information for the Central Florida area and statewide on ClickOrlando.com.
STATEWIDE EMERGENCY NUMBERS AND GENERAL INFO:
- Agricultural and Consumer Services 800-435-7352 www.800helpfla.com
- American Red Cross 800-733-2767 www.redcross.org
- Attorney General's Price Gouging Hotline 866-966-7226 http://myfloridalegal.com/pages.nsf/0/308348F71208C29085256EED00604673?OpenDocument
- Department of Financial Services (Insurance) 877-693-5236 http://www.myfloridacfo.com/
- Donate Blood 888-936-6283 www.oneblood.org
- Department of Elder Affairs (Elder Services) 800-963-5337 http://elderaffairs.state.fl.us/index.php
- Florida Emergency Information Line 800-342-3557
- FEMA Disaster Assistance 800-621-3362 https://www.fema.gov/webform/disaster-assistance
- Gas stations that can work without power Weblink
- State Volunteer and Donations Line 800-354-3571
UTILITIES
- Florida, Power & Light (FPL) (Main) 800-226-3545 www.fpl.com
- Florida, Power & Light (FPL) (Power Outage) 321-723-7795 www.fpl.com
- Duke Energy (Main) 407-629-1010 https://www.progress-energy.com/florida/support/contact-us/index.page?
- Duke Energy (Power Outage) 800-228-8485 https://www.progress-energy.com/florida/support/contact-us/index.page?
- Orlando Utilities Company (OUC) (Main & Power Outage-Orlando/Orange Co) 407-423-9018 http://www.ouc.com/customer-support
- Orlando Utilities Company (OUC) (Main & Power Outage-St. Cloud/Osceola Co) 407-957-7373 http://www.ouc.com/customer-support
- Century Link (Tech Support & Repair) 800-788-3600 www.centurylink.com/home
- AT&T (Tech Support & Repair for phone, internet and U-Verse) 877-737-2478 http://www.att.com/esupport/index.jsp
- Brighthouse Cable (Tech Support & Repair for phone, internet, TV) 866-309-3279 http://support.brighthouse.com/
- Xfinity/Comcast Cable 800-934-6489 http://customer.xfinity.com/help-and-support
OTHER IMPORTANT NUMBERS, COUNTY-BY-COUNTY:
BREVARD COUNTY
- Brevard County Animal Services 321-633-2024 WebLink
- Brevard County Humane Society (Central) 321-636-3343 WebLink
- Brevard County Humane Society (South) 321-259-0601 WebLink
- Brevard County Emergency Management 321-637-6670 WebLink
- Brevard County Sheriff’s Office 321-264-5100 WebLink
- Cocoa Beach Police Department 321-868-3251 WebLink
- Cocoa Police Department 321-639-7620 WebLink
- Indian Harbor Beach Police Department 321-773-3030 WebLink
- Indialantic Police Department 321-723-7788 WebLink
- Melbourne Police Department 321608-3731 WebLink
- Palm Bay Police Department 321-952-3456 WebLink
- Rockledge Police Department 321-690-3988 WebLink
- Satellite Beach Police Department 321-773-4400 WebLink
- Titusville Police Department 321-264-7801 WebLink
- Melbourne Information: WebLink Facebook Twitter
FLAGLER COUNTY
- Emergency Services 386-313-4200 WebLink
- City of Palm Coast 386-986-2360 WebLink
- City of Flagler Beach 386-517-2000 WebLink
- Certified Floodplain Manager for Palm Coast 386-986-2655
- Certified Floodplain Manager for Flagler Beach 386-517-2000 ext 243
- Flagler County Sheriff’s Office 386-313-491
- Florida Forest Service 386-446-6786
- Florida Power & Light 800-4-OUTAGE
- AT&T 877-737-2478
- Flagler County Information Line 386-586-5111
- Palm Coast Emergency Line 386-986-2360
- People With Special Needs 386-313-4200
- Flagler County Schools 386-437-7526
LAKE COUNTY
- Lake County Animal Services 352-343-9688 www.lcso.org/animalservices
- Lake County Humane Society 352-589-7400 http://www.humanelake.com/
- Lake County Emergency Management 352-343-9420 Weblink Facebook
- Lake County Schools 352-253-6500 http://www.lake.k12.fl.us/
- Lake County Citizens Info Line 352-253-9999
- City of Leesburg Electric(Customer Service) 352-728-9800
- City of Leesburg Electric (Report Outages) 352-728-9830
- City of Mt. Dora Electric (Customer Service) 352-735-7151
- City of Mt. Dora Electric (Report Outages) 352-735-7141
- Clay Electric Co-op (Customer Service) 800-224-4917
- Clay Electric Co-op (Report Outages) 888-434-9844
- Progress Energy (Customer service) 800-700-8744
- Progress Energy (Report Outages) 800-228-8485
- Sumter Electric (Report Outages) 352-793-3801
MARION COUNTY
- Citizen's Information Line (Sat only 7A - 7P) 352-369-7500
- Marion County Info Website - WebLink
- Marion County Sheriff’s Office 352-351-8077
- Animal Control 352-671-8727
- Community Services 352-671-8770
- Fire/Rescue 352-291-8000
- Utilities (Customer Service) 352-307-6000
- Marion County Public Schools 352-671-7700
ORANGE COUNTY
- Orlando Citizen's Help line: 407.246. HELP (4357)
- City of Orlando Emergency Management: Weblink Facebook
- Orange County Emergency Management 407-836-9140
- Orange County People with Special Needs 407-836-9319
- Animal Services 407-352-4390
- Emergency Medical Services 407-352-4390
- Fire/Rescue 407-836-5294
- Stormwater Management 407-836-7900
- Orlando Utilities (Customer Service) 407-957-7373
- Orlando Utilities (24-hour trouble number) 407-423-9018
- Duke Energy (Customer Service) 407-629-1010
- Duke Energy (Power Outage) 800-228-8485
- Orange County Public Schools 407-317-3200
- Orange County Public Schools Info Office 407-317-3463
OSCEOLA COUNTY
- Public & School Information Line 407-870-4007
- Osceola County Public Schools 407-870-4600
- Osceola County Animal Services 407-742-8000
- Emergency Management Office 407-742-9000
- Orlando Utilities (Customer Service) 407-957-7373
- Orlando Utilities (24-hour trouble number) 407-957-7373
- Kissimmee Utility Authority (Cust.Service) 407-933-9800
- Duke Energy (Customer Service) 407-629-1010
- Duke Energy (Power Outage) 800-228-8485
POLK COUNTY
- Citizen's Information Line 866-661-0228
- Lakeland Electric (Customer Service) 863-834-9535
- Lakeland Electric (Trouble Number) 866-834-4248
- Duke Energy (Customer Service) 727-443-2641
- Duke Energy (Power Outage) 800-228-8485
- Polk County Animal Services 863-499-2600
- Polk County Emergency Communications 863-401-2234
- Polk County Fire/Rescue 863-519-7350
- Polk County American Red Cross 863-294-5941
- County Updates Web Facebook Twitter
SEMINOLE COUNTY
- School Information 407-320-0000
- Seminole County Animal Services 407-665-5201
- Seminole County Utilites Water & Sewer Info 407-665-2110
- Seminole County Garbage & Debris pick-up 407-665-2260
- City of Longwood Information Line - 407-260-3478
VOLUSIA COUNTY
- School Information 386-734-7190
- Volusia County Animal Services 386-248-1790
- Volusia County Halifax Humane Society 386-274-4703
- Volusia County Citizens Hotline: 866-345-0345
- Florida Emergency Information Line: 800-342-3557
- Citizens Information Center Hotline 866-345-0345
- Emergency Operations Center (Friday Only) 386-254-1500
- County Updates Website Facebook Twitter
INSURANCE PHONE NUMBERS
- Allstate 800-547-8676 https://www.allstate.com/claims/report-claim.aspx
- Citizens Property Insurance Corp. 888-685-1555 https://www.citizensfla.com/
- CHUBB Group Insurance 800-252-4670 http://www.chubb.com/
- C-N-A Insurance 877-262-2727 https://www.cna.com/web/guest/cna/reportaclaim
- CUNA Mutual Insurance 800-798-0770 ttps://www.cunamutual.com/products/trustage-insurance-program/autohome
- GEICO Insurance 800-841-2964 https://www.geico.com/about/contactus/phone
- Met Life Auto & Home Insurance 800-422-4272 https://www.metlife.com/individual/insurance/home-insurance/homeowners-insurance.html#basics
- Nationwide Insurance 800-421-3535 http://nationwide.insurancewebsite.com
- St. Johns Insurance (Claims) 800-748-2030 http://www.stjohnsinsurance.com/
- State Farm Insurance 800-732-5246 https://www.statefarm.com
USAA 800-531-8222 https://www.usaa.com
LAKE COUNTY
- Lake County Animal Services (Lake County Sheriff's Office) 352-343-9688 www.lcso.org/animalservices
- Lake County Humane Society 352-589-7400 http://www.humanelake.com/
- Lake County Emergency Management 352-343-9420 Weblink Facebook
- Lake County Schools 352-253-6500 http://www.lake.k12.fl.us/
ORANGE COUNTY
- Orlando Citizen's Help line: 407.246. HELP (4357)
- City of Orlando Emergency Management: Weblink Facebook
OSCEOLA COUNTY
- Public & School Information Line 407-870-4007 http://www.osceola.org/
- Osceola County Animal Services 407-742-8000 http://www.osceolacountypets.com/
MARION COUNTY
- Citizen's Information Line (Sat only 7A - 7P) 352-369-7500
- Marion County Info Website - WebLink
POLK COUNTY
SEMINOLE COUNTY
- School Information 407-320-0000
- Seminole County Animal Services 407-665-5201 http://www.seminolecountyfl.gov/departments-services/public-safety/animal-services/
- Seminole County Utilites Water & Sewer Info 407-665-2110 http://www.seminolecountyfl.gov/departments-services/environmental-services/customer-service
- Seminole County Garbage & Debris pick-up 407-665-2260 http://www.seminolecountyfl.gov/departments-services/environmental-services/solid-waste-management/special-waste/
- City of Longwood Information Line - 407-260-3478
VOLUSIA COUNTY
- School Information 386-734-7190 OR 386-255-6475 http://myvolusiaschools.org/
- Volusia County Animal Services 386-248-1790 http://www.volusia.org/services/public-protection/animal-control/lost-found.stml
- Volusia County Halifax Humane Society 386-274-4703 http://www.halifaxhumanesociety.org/
Volusia County Citizens Hotline: 866-345-0345 Florida Emergency Information Line: 800-342-3557 www.volusia.org/emergency www.FloridaDisaster.org
Citizens Information Center Hotline 866-345-0345
Emergency Operations Center (Friday Only) 386-254-1500
INSURANCE PHONE NUMBERS
- Allstate 800-547-8676 https://www.allstate.com/claims/report-claim.aspx
- Citizens Property Insurance Corp. 888-685-1555 https://www.citizensfla.com/
- CHUBB Group Insurance 800-252-4670 http://www.chubb.com/
- C-N-A Insurance 877-262-2727 https://www.cna.com/web/guest/cna/reportaclaim
- CUNA Mutual Insurance 800-798-0770 ttps://www.cunamutual.com/products/trustage-insurance-program/autohome
- GEICO Insurance 800-841-2964 https://www.geico.com/about/contactus/phone
- Met Life Auto & Home Insurance 800-422-4272 https://www.metlife.com/individual/insurance/home-insurance/homeowners-insurance.html#basics
- Nationwide Insurance 800-421-3535 http://nationwide.insurancewebsite.com
- St. Johns Insurance (Claims) 800-748-2030 http://www.stjohnsinsurance.com/
- State Farm Insurance 800-732-5246 https://www.statefarm.com
USAA 800-531-8222 https://www.usaa.com
For information about shelters in your county, visit the county-by-county section at ClickOrlando.com/Hurricane.
Copyright 2015 by ClickOrlando.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.