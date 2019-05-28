Weather

Emergency contact information in Central Florida

Find important emergency contact information for the Central Florida area and statewide on ClickOrlando.com.

STATEWIDE EMERGENCY NUMBERS AND GENERAL INFO:

UTILITIES

OTHER IMPORTANT NUMBERS, COUNTY-BY-COUNTY:

BREVARD COUNTY

  • Brevard County Animal Services                            321-633-2024 WebLink
  • Brevard County Humane Society (Central)           321-636-3343 WebLink
  • Brevard County Humane Society (South)              321-259-0601 WebLink
  • Brevard County Emergency Management            321-637-6670 WebLink
  • Brevard County Sheriff’s Office                               321-264-5100  WebLink
  • Cocoa Beach Police Department                             321-868-3251 WebLink
  • Cocoa Police Department                                          321-639-7620  WebLink
  • Indian Harbor Beach Police Department               321-773-3030  WebLink
  • Indialantic Police Department                                   321-723-7788  WebLink
  • Melbourne Police Department                                  321608-3731   WebLink
  • Palm Bay Police Department                                    321-952-3456  WebLink
  • Rockledge Police Department                                  321-690-3988   WebLink
  • Satellite Beach Police Department                          321-773-4400   WebLink
  • Titusville Police Department                                      321-264-7801   WebLink
  • Melbourne Information:  WebLink    Facebook     Twitter

 

FLAGLER COUNTY

  • Emergency Services                                                    386-313-4200   WebLink 
  • City of Palm Coast                                                         386-986-2360   WebLink
  • City of Flagler Beach                                                    386-517-2000   WebLink
  • Certified Floodplain Manager for Palm Coast        386-986-2655
  • Certified Floodplain Manager for Flagler Beach    386-517-2000 ext 243
  • Flagler County Sheriff’s Office                                   386-313-491
  • Florida Forest Service                                                  386-446-6786
  • Florida Power & Light                                                    800-4-OUTAGE
  • AT&T                                                                                  877-737-2478
  • Flagler County Information Line                                 386-586-5111
  • Palm Coast Emergency Line                                      386-986-2360
  • People With Special Needs                                         386-313-4200
  • Flagler County Schools                                                386-437-7526

 

LAKE COUNTY

  • Lake County Animal Services                                   352-343-9688  www.lcso.org/animalservices
  • Lake County Humane Society                                   352-589-7400 http://www.humanelake.com/
  • Lake County Emergency Management                   352-343-9420   Weblink  Facebook
  • Lake County Schools                                                   352-253-6500 http://www.lake.k12.fl.us/
  • Lake County Citizens Info Line                                  352-253-9999
  • City of Leesburg Electric(Customer Service)       352-728-9800
  • City of Leesburg Electric (Report Outages)          352-728-9830
  • City of Mt. Dora Electric (Customer Service)        352-735-7151
  • City of Mt. Dora Electric (Report Outages)            352-735-7141
  •  Clay Electric Co-op    (Customer Service)            800-224-4917
  • Clay Electric Co-op    (Report Outages)                  888-434-9844
  • Progress Energy (Customer service)                     800-700-8744
  • Progress Energy  (Report Outages)                        800-228-8485
  • Sumter Electric  (Report Outages)                          352-793-3801

 

MARION COUNTY

  • Citizen's Information Line  (Sat only 7A - 7P)       352-369-7500
  • Marion County Info Website - WebLink
  • Marion County Sheriff’s Office                                 352-351-8077
  • Animal Control                                                              352-671-8727
  • Community Services                                                  352-671-8770
  • Fire/Rescue                                                                   352-291-8000
  • Utilities   (Customer Service)                                   352-307-6000
  • Marion County Public Schools                                 352-671-7700

 

ORANGE COUNTY

  • Orlando Citizen's Help line:                                      407.246. HELP (4357)
  • City of Orlando Emergency Management: Weblink  Facebook 
  • Orange County Emergency Management            407-836-9140
  • Orange County People with Special Needs          407-836-9319
  • Animal Services                                                          407-352-4390
  • Emergency Medical Services                                  407-352-4390
  • Fire/Rescue                                                                  407-836-5294
  • Stormwater Management                                         407-836-7900
  • Orlando Utilities        (Customer Service)             407-957-7373 
  • Orlando Utilities       (24-hour trouble number)    407-423-9018 
  • Duke Energy             (Customer Service)              407-629-1010 
  • Duke Energy              (Power Outage)                    800-228-8485 
  • Orange County Public Schools                              407-317-3200
  • Orange County Public Schools Info Office          407-317-3463

 

OSCEOLA COUNTY

  • Public & School Information Line                           407-870-4007
  • Osceola County Public Schools                             407-870-4600
  • Osceola County Animal Services                          407-742-8000
  • Emergency Management Office                            407-742-9000
  • Orlando Utilities        (Customer Service)             407-957-7373 
  • Orlando Utilities       (24-hour trouble number)    407-957-7373 
  • Kissimmee Utility Authority (Cust.Service)        407-933-9800
  • Duke Energy             (Customer Service)              407-629-1010 
  • Duke Energy              (Power Outage)                     800-228-8485 

 

POLK COUNTY

  • Citizen's Information Line                                        866-661-0228
  • Lakeland Electric (Customer Service)                 863-834-9535
  • Lakeland Electric (Trouble Number)                     866-834-4248
  • Duke Energy             (Customer Service)             727-443-2641
  • Duke Energy              (Power Outage)                    800-228-8485 
  • Polk County Animal Services                                 863-499-2600
  • Polk County Emergency Communications         863-401-2234
  • Polk County Fire/Rescue                                         863-519-7350
  • Polk County American Red Cross                        863-294-5941
  • County Updates      Web    Facebook   Twitter

 

SEMINOLE COUNTY

  • School Information                                                   407-320-0000
  • Seminole County Animal Services                       407-665-5201
  • Seminole County Utilites Water & Sewer Info    407-665-2110
  • Seminole County Garbage & Debris pick-up     407-665-2260
  • City of Longwood Information Line -                     407-260-3478

 

VOLUSIA COUNTY

  • School Information                                                     386-734-7190
  • Volusia County Animal Services                            386-248-1790
  • Volusia County Halifax Humane Society              386-274-4703
  • Volusia County Citizens Hotline:                             866-345-0345
  • Florida Emergency Information Line:                    800-342-3557 
  • Citizens Information Center Hotline                       866-345-0345
  • Emergency Operations Center (Friday Only)      386-254-1500
  • County Updates   Website   Facebook   Twitter

 

INSURANCE PHONE NUMBERS

  • Allstate 800-547-8676 https://www.allstate.com/claims/report-claim.aspx
  • Citizens Property Insurance Corp. 888-685-1555 https://www.citizensfla.com/
  • CHUBB Group Insurance 800-252-4670 http://www.chubb.com/
  • C-N-A Insurance 877-262-2727 https://www.cna.com/web/guest/cna/reportaclaim
  • CUNA Mutual Insurance 800-798-0770 ttps://www.cunamutual.com/products/trustage-insurance-program/autohome
  • GEICO Insurance 800-841-2964 https://www.geico.com/about/contactus/phone
  • Met Life Auto & Home Insurance 800-422-4272 https://www.metlife.com/individual/insurance/home-insurance/homeowners-insurance.html#basics
  • Nationwide Insurance 800-421-3535 http://nationwide.insurancewebsite.com
  • St. Johns Insurance (Claims) 800-748-2030 http://www.stjohnsinsurance.com/
  • State Farm Insurance 800-732-5246 https://www.statefarm.com
    USAA 800-531-8222 https://www.usaa.com

For information about shelters in your county, visit the county-by-county section at ClickOrlando.com/Hurricane.

