Emergency contact information in Central Florida

Find important emergency contact information for the Central Florida area and statewide on ClickOrlando.com.

STATEWIDE EMERGENCY NUMBERS AND GENERAL INFO:

Agricultural and Consumer Services 800-435-7352 www.800helpfla.com

800-435-7352 www.800helpfla.com American Red Cross 800-733-2767 www.redcross.org

800-733-2767 www.redcross.org Attorney General's Price Gouging Hotline 866-966-7226 http://myfloridalegal.com/pages.nsf/0/308348F71208C29085256EED00604673?OpenDocument

866-966-7226 http://myfloridalegal.com/pages.nsf/0/308348F71208C29085256EED00604673?OpenDocument Department of Financial Services (Insurance) 877-693-5236 http://www.myfloridacfo.com/

877-693-5236 http://www.myfloridacfo.com/ Donate Blood 888-936-6283 www.oneblood.org

888-936-6283 www.oneblood.org Department of Elder Affairs (Elder Services) 800-963-5337 http://elderaffairs.state.fl.us/index.php

800-963-5337 http://elderaffairs.state.fl.us/index.php Florida Emergency Information Line 800-342-3557

800-342-3557 FEMA Disaster Assistance 800-621-3362 https://www.fema.gov/webform/disaster-assistance

800-621-3362 https://www.fema.gov/webform/disaster-assistance Gas stations that can work without power Weblink

State Volunteer and Donations Line 800-354-3571



UTILITIES

Florida, Power & Light (FPL) (Main) 800-226-3545 www.fpl.com

800-226-3545 www.fpl.com Florida, Power & Light (FPL) (Power Outage) 321-723-7795 www.fpl.com

321-723-7795 www.fpl.com Duke Energy (Main) 407-629-1010 https://www.progress-energy.com/florida/support/contact-us/index.page?

407-629-1010 https://www.progress-energy.com/florida/support/contact-us/index.page? Duke Energy (Power Outage) 800-228-8485 https://www.progress-energy.com/florida/support/contact-us/index.page?

800-228-8485 https://www.progress-energy.com/florida/support/contact-us/index.page? Orlando Utilities Company (OUC) (Main & Power Outage-Orlando/Orange Co) 407-423-9018 http://www.ouc.com/customer-support

407-423-9018 http://www.ouc.com/customer-support Orlando Utilities Company (OUC) (Main & Power Outage-St. Cloud/Osceola Co) 407-957-7373 http://www.ouc.com/customer-support

407-957-7373 http://www.ouc.com/customer-support Century Link (Tech Support & Repair) 800-788-3600 www.centurylink.com/home

800-788-3600 www.centurylink.com/home AT&T (Tech Support & Repair for phone, internet and U-Verse) 877-737-2478 http://www.att.com/esupport/index.jsp

877-737-2478 http://www.att.com/esupport/index.jsp Brighthouse Cable (Tech Support & Repair for phone, internet, TV) 866-309-3279 http://support.brighthouse.com/

866-309-3279 http://support.brighthouse.com/ Xfinity/Comcast Cable 800-934-6489 http://customer.xfinity.com/help-and-support



OTHER IMPORTANT NUMBERS, COUNTY-BY-COUNTY:

BREVARD COUNTY

Brevard County Animal Services 321-633-2024 WebLink

321-633-2024 WebLink B revard County Humane Society (Central) 321-636-3343 WebLink

321-636-3343 WebLink Brevard County Humane Society (South) 321-259-0601 WebLink

321-259-0601 WebLink Brevard County Emergency Management 3 21-637-6670 WebLink

21-637-6670 WebLink B revard County Sheriff’s Office 321-264-5100 WebLink

321-264-5100 WebLink Cocoa Beach Police Department 321-868-3251 WebLink

321-868-3251 WebLink Cocoa Police Department 321-639-7620 WebLink

321-639-7620 WebLink Indian Harbor Beach Police Department 321-773-3030 WebLink

321-773-3030 WebLink Indialantic Police Department 321-723-7788 WebLink

321-723-7788 WebLink Melbourne Police Department 321608-3731 WebLink

321608-3731 WebLink Palm Bay Police Department 321-952-3456 WebLink

321-952-3456 WebLink Rockledge Police Department 321-690-3988 WebLink

321-690-3988 WebLink Satellite Beach Police Department 321-773-4400 WebLink

321-773-4400 WebLink Titusville Police Department 321-264-7801 WebLink

FLAGLER COUNTY

Emergency Services 3 86-313-4200 WebLink

86-313-4200 WebLink City of Palm Coast 386-986-2360 WebLink

386-986-2360 WebLink City of Flagler Beach 386-517-2000 WebLink

386-517-2000 WebLink Certified Floodplain Manager for Palm Coast 386-986-2655

386-986-2655 Certified Floodplain Manager for Flagler Beach 386-517-2000 ext 243

386-517-2000 ext 243 Flagler County Sheriff’s Office 386-313-491

386-313-491 Florida Forest Service 386-446-6786

386-446-6786 Florida Power & Light 800-4-OUTAGE

800-4-OUTAGE AT&T 877-737-2478

877-737-2478 Flagler County Information Line 386-586-5111

386-586-5111 Palm Coast Emergency Line 386-986-2360

386-986-2360 People With Special Needs 386-313-4200

386-313-4200 Flagler County Schools 386-437-7526

LAKE COUNTY

Lake County Animal Services 352-343-9688 www.lcso.org/animalservices

352-343-9688 www.lcso.org/animalservices Lake County Humane Society 352-589-7400 http://www.humanelake.com/

352-589-7400 http://www.humanelake.com/ Lake County Emergency Management 352-343-9420 Weblink Facebook

352-343-9420 Lake County Schools 352-253-6500 http://www.lake.k12.fl.us/

352-253-6500 http://www.lake.k12.fl.us/ Lake County Citizens Info Line 352-253-9999

352-253-9999 City of Leesburg Electric(Customer Service) 352-728-9800

352-728-9800 City of Leesburg Electric (Report Outages) 352-728-9830

352-728-9830 City of Mt. Dora Electric (Customer Service) 352-735-7151

352-735-7151 City of Mt. Dora Electric (Report Outages) 352-735-7141

352-735-7141 Clay Electric Co-op (Customer Service) 800-224-4917

800-224-4917 Clay Electric Co-op (Report Outages) 888-434-9844

888-434-9844 Progress Energy ( Customer service) 800-700-8744

800-700-8744 Progress Energy (Report Outages) 800-228-8485

800-228-8485 Sumter Electric (Report Outages) 352-793-3801

MARION COUNTY

Citizen's Information Line (Sat only 7A - 7P) 352-369-7500

352-369-7500 Marion County Info Website - WebLink

Marion County Sheriff’s Office 352 - 351-8077

352 351-8077 Animal Control 352-671-8727

352-671-8727 Community Services 352-671-8770

352-671-8770 Fire/Rescue 352-291-8000

352-291-8000 Utilities (Customer Service) 352-307-6000

352-307-6000 Marion County Public Schools 352-671-7700

ORANGE COUNTY

Orlando Citizen's Help line: 407.246. HELP (4357)

407.246. HELP (4357) City of Orlando Emergency Management: Weblink Facebook

Orange County Emergency Management 407-836-9140

407-836-9140 Orange County People with Special Needs 407-836-9319

407-836-9319 Animal Services 407-352-4390

407-352-4390 Emergency Medical Services 407-352-4390

407-352-4390 Fire/Rescue 407-836-5294

407-836-5294 Stormwater Management 407-836-7900

407-836-7900 Orlando Utilities (Customer Service) 407-957-7373

407-957-7373 Orlando Utilities (24-hour trouble number) 407-423-9018

407-423-9018 Duke Energy (Customer Service) 407-629-1010

407-629-1010 Duke Energy (Power Outage) 800-228-8485

800-228-8485 Orange County Public Schools 407-317-3200

407-317-3200 Orange County Public Schools Info Office 407-317-3463

OSCEOLA COUNTY

Public & School Information Line 4 07-870-4007

07-870-4007 Osceola County Public Schools 407-870-4600

407-870-4600 Osceola County Animal Services 407-742-8000

407-742-8000 Emergency Management Office 407-742-9000

407-742-9000 Orlando Utilities (Customer Service) 407-957-7373

407-957-7373 Orlando Utilities (24-hour trouble number) 407-957-7373

407-957-7373 Kissimmee Utility Authority (Cust.Service) 407-933-9800

407-933-9800 Duke Energy (Customer Service) 407-629-1010

407-629-1010 Duke Energy (Power Outage) 800-228-8485

POLK COUNTY

Citizen's Information Line 866-661-0228

866-661-0228 Lakeland Electric (Customer Service) 863-834-9535

863-834-9535 Lakeland Electric (Trouble Number) 866-834-4248

866-834-4248 Duke Energy (Customer Service) 727-443-2641

727-443-2641 Duke Energy (Power Outage) 800-228-8485

800-228-8485 Polk County Animal Services 863-499-2600

863-499-2600 Polk County Emergency Communications 863-401-2234

863-401-2234 Polk County Fire/Rescue 863-519-7350

863-519-7350 Polk County American Red Cross 863-294-5941

SEMINOLE COUNTY

School Information 407-320-0000

407-320-0000 Seminole County Animal Services 407-665-5201

407-665-5201 Seminole County Utilites Water & Sewer Info 407-665-2110

407-665-2110 Seminole County Garbage & Debris pick-up 407-665-2260

407-665-2260 City of Longwood Information Line - 407-260-3478

VOLUSIA COUNTY

School Information 386-734-7190

386-734-7190 Volusia County Animal Services 386-248-1790

386-248-1790 Volusia County Halifax Humane Society 386-274-4703

386-274-4703 Volusia County Citizens Hotline: 866-345-0345

866-345-0345 Florida Emergency Information Line: 800-342-3557

800-342-3557 Citizens Information Center Hotline 866-345-0345

866-345-0345 Emergency Operations Center (Friday Only) 386-254-1500

INSURANCE PHONE NUMBERS

Allstate 800-547-8676 https://www.allstate.com/claims/report-claim.aspx

800-547-8676 https://www.allstate.com/claims/report-claim.aspx Citizens Property Insurance Corp. 888-685-1555 https://www.citizensfla.com/

888-685-1555 https://www.citizensfla.com/ CHUBB Group Insurance 800-252-4670 http://www.chubb.com/

800-252-4670 http://www.chubb.com/ C-N-A Insurance 877-262-2727 https://www.cna.com/web/guest/cna/reportaclaim

877-262-2727 https://www.cna.com/web/guest/cna/reportaclaim CUNA Mutual Insurance 800-798-0770 ttps://www.cunamutual.com/products/trustage-insurance-program/autohome

800-798-0770 ttps://www.cunamutual.com/products/trustage-insurance-program/autohome GEICO Insurance 800-841-2964 https://www.geico.com/about/contactus/phone

800-841-2964 https://www.geico.com/about/contactus/phone Met Life Auto & Home Insurance 800-422-4272 https://www.metlife.com/individual/insurance/home-insurance/homeowners-insurance.html#basics

800-422-4272 https://www.metlife.com/individual/insurance/home-insurance/homeowners-insurance.html#basics Nationwide Insurance 800-421-3535 http://nationwide.insurancewebsite.com

800-421-3535 http://nationwide.insurancewebsite.com St. Johns Insurance (Claims) 800-748-2030 http://www.stjohnsinsurance.com/

800-748-2030 http://www.stjohnsinsurance.com/ State Farm Insurance 800-732-5246 https://www.statefarm.com

USAA 800-531-8222 https://www.usaa.com

For information about shelters in your county, visit the county-by-county section at ClickOrlando.com/Hurricane.

