Rosen Hotels to eliminate use of plastic straws

ORLANDO, Fla. - Rosen Hotels & Resorts is joining the list of companies doing away with the use of plastic straws.

The company says it will eliminate the use of the straws in all of its restaurants and in-room dining by January 2019.

Effective immediately, plastic will be provided only upon request to guests of the hotel restaurants.

The company says it plans to transition to paper straws by this fall.

Rosen Hotels & Resorts estimates the move will eliminate the use of 2,900,888 plastic straws annually.

