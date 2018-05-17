Even more rain to drench Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - If you're hoping for a break from the rain, you're not in luck.

A broad area of low pressure over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico continues to produce widespread cloudiness, showers and thunderstorms across Florida.

"As we head into the afternoon, once again we will see storms that stretch from Florida to western Cuba and over to the Bahamas," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "This system is expected to weaken and eventually degenerate into a trough of low pressure. In fact, the National Hurricane Center has stopped putting out advisories on the system."

Rain and thunderstorms are expected in the Orlando area through the weekend.

"Expect an 80 percent coverage area, especially for the afternoon on Thursday," Bridges said. "As the sun heats up the humid, tropical, unstable atmosphere, storms will develop quickly. Many of those storms could interact with the east and west coast sea breezes."

The high in Orlando will be in the mid-80s. The average high on this date is 89 degrees. The record high is 97, set in 1915.

Rain chances stand at 70 percent on Friday and 60 percent on Saturday and Sunday, with high temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s.

Even with all the recent rain, Orlando's yearly rain deficit stands at 4.01 inches. Melbourne's yearly deficit is 0.69 inches.

Daytona Beach has a yearly surplus of 3.19 inches, and Sanford is at plus-1.40 inches.

The wet season is here! pic.twitter.com/YcYU2IRItT — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) May 17, 2018

