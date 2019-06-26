Extreme heat lingers in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando area will again flirt with record highs Wednesday as "feels like" temperatures soar into the triple digits.

"The area of high pressure that has been dominant for the past few days will not be as dominant as we head into the middle and the end of the week. Although temperatures will stay hot, we will gradually see more rain in the afternoon," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

A passing surface trough, or a mini front, will move closer to Central Florida.

"The wind will become more onshore at the coast because of the sea breeze," Bridges said. "We will see the chance for some lightning, heavy rain and winds up to 50 mph."

Orlando will reach a high near 97 degrees. The average high on this date is 91. The record high is 100, set in 1950.

Tuesday's high was 98, the hottest day since July 2016.

"We will once again be dealing with a heat index near 105," Bridges said.

Thursday's high will be in the mid-90s, with a 40% chance of rain.

High temperatures will be near 90 on Friday and the weekend as rain chances increase to 60-70%.

Near a record again in Orlando. Look at this. pic.twitter.com/uzXxmcTDby — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) June 26, 2019

Yesterday we reached 98 degrees! It was the hottest day since July 8th, 2016. Today we will reach 97. Take a look at how hot the reast of June was! pic.twitter.com/iHfBTP1Dxn — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) June 26, 2019

There is currently nothing to track in the tropics.

"Part of the reason for that is that we are seeing some Saharan dust off of Africa," Bridges said. "In years past, this has helped prevent tropical storms from developing."

Hurricane season runs through November.

