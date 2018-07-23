Extreme humidity to make for uncomfortable conditions overnight

ORLANDO, Fla. - There was a lot of rain in the area Sunday, and while there were no rainfall records, Melbourne hit a high of 98 degrees, which ties the record high temperature.

Storms have lost a lot of intensity, but coverage continues to be widespread and will continue into the early hours of Monday morning.

Eventually, rains will end only to start up again Monday.

Lows Sunday night will stay in the mid to high 70s, with extra high humidity adding to the discomfort.

Monday is more of the same. Cloudy skies may keep temperatures down to 89, with the chance of rain remaining very high at 50 percent. The chances jump to 70 percent on Tuesday.

No developments are expected in the tropics for the next five days.

It's great weather for mushrooms.

