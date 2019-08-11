Eyes to the sky at the parks Sunday afternoon

ORLANDO, Fla.- - The good news, it has a chance to be a little cooler in the evening Sunday. The bad, a higher likelihood of storms will be around through the afternoon and evening.

The morning is very hot, but dry. Deeper Sunday afternoon, more widespread storms develop.

Most of the storms will be long gone in time for fireworks, but a few showers may linger deep into Sunday evening. While there may be showers, they will be light and they should not contain lightning.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.